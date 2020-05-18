Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Maryland officer shoots…

Police: Maryland officer shoots knife-wielding suspect

The Associated Press

May 18, 2020, 7:56 AM

CAPE ST. CLAIRE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding suspect over the weekend.

Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said officers were dispatched to a home in Cape St. Claire on Sunday after a caller reported an ex-boyfriend outside their house.

Davis said the suspect also called 911 and said he had a gun. The spokeswoman said that when officers arrived, the suspect ran around a police car and charged at an officer with a knife.

The officer fired and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

