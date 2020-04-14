Rescuers pull 2 boys from Chesapeake Bay after canoe tipped

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County fire officials say rescuers pulled two boys from the Chesapeake Bay after their canoe…

The Capital Gazette reports Capt. Russ Davies says both teenagers were in the water for about 20 minutes, but neither required medical attention.

Davies said bystanders called 911 on Monday afternoon, saying the teenagers had fallen into the bay.

Davies said the boys attempted to swim back to shore, but one was pulled from the water by rescuers aboard a fire boat, while firefighters on land tossed a rope from a pier to rescue the second teen.

