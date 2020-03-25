Anonymous Maryland mom gives free food during pandemic

Anonymous Severna Park mom has been leaving free food for others near Annapolis during coronavirus pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An anonymous Maryland mom has been leaving free bagged lunches outside a traffic stop north of Annapolis everyday during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capital-Gazette reports a sign by the lunches in Severna Park says the food is made in a sanitized kitchen for anyone who needs it.

A resident who has been taking food for her children from the traffic stop says it’s good to see people stepping up and helping others.

