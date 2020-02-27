Police: Nanny caught on camera giving pills to toddler

A nanny in Maryland is accused of drugging a toddler who has a congenital heart condition.

SEVERN, Md. (AP) — A nanny in Maryland is accused of drugging a toddler who has a congenital heart condition.

News outlets report 38-year-old Shannon Emery was arrested Monday and faces several charges including child abuse.

Anne Arundel County police say the 2-year-old girl’s mother suspected the nanny was giving unauthorized pills to her daughter.

She watched home surveillance video and says Emery was seen feeding white pills to the toddler. The child was then seen sleeping for several hours.

Lab tests of the child’s sippy cup came back positive for Benadryl.

Emery has been released on bond. She could not be reached for comment.

