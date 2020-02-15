15 indicted for racketeering, drugs at Maryland prison

Federal prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted correctional officers, inmates, and outside facilitators on federal racketeering and drug conspiracy charges at Jessup Correctional Institution.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted 15 defendants on federal racketeering and drug conspiracy charges at Jessup Correctional Institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that the defendants include former correctional officers, inmates, and outside “facilitators.”

A portion of the indictment says that from at least 2017 to present, the correctional officers, inmates, and outside facilitators conspired to smuggle contraband into Jessup, including narcotics, alcohol, tobacco, and cell phones, in order to enrich themselves and protect and expand their criminal operation.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and 20 years for the drug trafficking conspiracy charge.

