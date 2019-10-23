Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Man set girlfriend's…

Police: Man set girlfriend’s wig aflame, threatened her home

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 4:37 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a Baltimore man set his girlfriend’s wig on fire and threatened to burn down her home.

The Capital reports 28-year-old Darius K. Gissentaner has been arrested and charged with arson in the Monday fire. Anne Arundel County police say officers received a call Monday from a woman who said her boyfriend had locked her out of her apartment and was burning her wig on her gas stove.

Police say officers arrived to find Gissentaner smoking a cigarette nearby. They say he then ran inside and refused to open the apartment’s door. Officers forced their way inside and found more than $2,400 in damages to the apartment, which had broken furniture, drywall, plumbing and sliced electrical cords.

Gissentaner has been ordered to avoid any contact with the woman.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

