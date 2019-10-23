Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Naval Academy midshipman charged…

Naval Academy midshipman charged with sexual assault

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 5:33 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has been charged with breaking into the dorm rooms of female midshipmen and sexually assaulting them or attempting to while they slept.

Documents released by the academy charge Midshipman Nixon Keago with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice.

The charges in military court relate to four different incidents, including three last year in February, September and October, as well as May of this year.

Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokeswoman for the academy, says there are three alleged victims.

Documents say the incidents happened in Annapolis, Maryland, and in New York City.

Garas says a court-martial has been scheduled for January. She says Keago is on administrative leave.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Anne Arundel County, MD News Crime News Education News Local News Maryland News National News
annapolis Nixon Keago sex assault

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up