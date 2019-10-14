Man accused of sexually assaulting man at Maryland hotel

A Maryland man is accused of entering the hotel room of a sleeping man and sexually assaulting him.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of entering the hotel room of a sleeping man and sexually assaulting him.

News outlets report 41-year-old Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez has been arrested and charged with offenses including second-degree rape.

An Anne Arundel County police statement says officers responded to a report of sex assault at the La Quinta Inn in Glen Burnie early one morning last week. It says the man told officers that he had been asleep and awoke to being assaulted.

A police report says Lopez-Lopez told officers that he did perform a non-consensual sex act on the man who reported the assault. It says Lopez-Lopez also told officers that a physical fight broke out when he was confronted.

It’s unclear if Lopez-Lopez has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

