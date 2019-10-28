Accused Capital Gazette shooter pleads guilty but not criminally responsible

The new plea came during a pretrial hearing Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Jarrod Ramos, the Maryland man charged with gunning down five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018, is pleading guilty but not criminally responsible for the attack by reason of insanity.

The new plea came during a pretrial hearing Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Attorney Katy O’Donnell said Ramos is pleading guilty to all 23 charges he was indicted on, including five counts of first-degree murder.

The new plea means the legal case against him will skip a first phase of determining guilt and move automatically to a second phase of determining whether he is criminally responsible.

Ramos, 39, had originally pleaded both not guilty and not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

As part of the hearing Monday, a prosecutor read a “statement of facts” to the judge, laying out details of the state’s case against Ramos that would have been used at his trail were he not pleading guilty. Family members of the victims wept and comforted each other as the prosecutors described the attack inside the newsroom. Ramos sat passively.

Ramos’ plea change came just days before jury selection in his murder trial was set to begin.

Police said Ramos shot his way inside the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 28, 2018, and opened fire, fatally wounding journalists Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters, as well as advertising assistant Rebecca Smith.

Ramos was captured by police hiding under a desk inside the newsroom, authorities said.

Ramos had a long history of harassing the newspapers staff following an unsuccessful defamation suit he filed against the newspaper in 2012, according to authorities.

Police said Ramos was angered that the newspaper reported on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor harassment charge several years before. A former high school classmate had alleged he was stalking and harassing her.

After his defamation suit was thrown out, authorities said he engaged in a yearslong tirade against the newspaper. Letters that threatened the newsroom and were signed with Ramos’ name were received by area judges and an attorney in the days following the shooting.

Since he was indicted in July 2018, much of the legal proceedings in the case have centered on Ramos’ mental state at the time of the shooting.

After his plea of not criminally responsible last spring, Judge Laura Ripken ordered Ramos to receive an evaluation at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a maximum security forensic psychiatric hospital. The evaluation was to determine Ramos’ competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility.

In a pretrial hearing last week, the judge said the report indicated Ramos is criminally responsible.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

