1 injured in golf cart crash at Maryland nudist resort

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man has been injured in a golf cart crash at a nudist resort in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County fire spokesman Erik Kornmeyer tells The Capital that the man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a trauma center in Baltimore. He says the injuries weren’t considered life threatening.

He says the man crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon, causing the cart to overturn. The man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time. Kornmeyer says the man then called 911 from a building at the Maryland Health Society, where he was either visiting or staying.

Further details about the nature of the crash and the severity of the man’s injuries weren’t immediately available.

