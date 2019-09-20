Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Man impersonated officer,…

Police: Man impersonated officer, threatened woman for money

The Associated Press

September 20, 2019, 5:02 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a man they say identified himself as a police officer and threatened to arrest a woman if she didn’t give him money.

News outlets report Anne Arundel County police say 53-year-old James Ewing Menke of Pasadena is charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion.

Investigators say a woman told officers that a man visited her hotel room, identified himself as a police officer and demanded that she pay him not to arrest her. Officers found Menke in possession of a pepper spray canister marked “POLICE” in white letters, a stun gun with a “POLICE” sticker and a small portable radio.

Authorities say Menke has never been a local police officer. His legal status couldn’t be determined on Thursday.

