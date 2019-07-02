202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland man charged in…

Maryland man charged in Drag Queen Storytime scuffle

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 5:20 am 07/02/2019 05:20am
2 Shares

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) — A man allegedly assaulted a Maryland public library board member during a Drag Queen Storytime library event.

The Capital Gazette reports 28-year-old Scott Thomas Miller was charged with assault and disorderly conduct Saturday.

Anne Arundel County Libraries spokeswoman Christine Feldmann says 30 protesters prayed and talked peacefully outside during the Storytime sessions, which 300 parents and toddlers attended. Two protesters went into a session and started shouting at the performer.

Anne Arundel County Public Library board member Rob Sapp says he asked Miller and the other man to be quiet when Miller shoved him.

Feldman says both men are banned from the county public libraries for a year and the Board of Trustees will consider lifetime bans.

It is unclear whether Miller has an attorney. The other man wasn’t arrested.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Christine Feldmann drag queen storytime Local News Scott Thomas Miller severna park
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!