Maryland Gov. Hogan to chair National Governors Association

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will become the chairman of the National Governors Association.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will become the chairman of the National Governors Association.

News outlets report the Republican governor will be elevated from vice chairman to lead the bipartisan governors’ group at their summer meeting Friday in Salt Lake City. He succeeds Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Hogan is the first Maryland governor to hold the post since Parris Glendening served nearly 20 years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in his first address as chairman, Hogan is expected to announce an initiative to improve the nation’s aging infrastructure.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.