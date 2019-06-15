Police: 2 die in Maryland crash

Authorities say that two people died in Maryland after the vehicle they were in flipped. Maryland State Police said that the accident happened when two vehicles collided on a state road around 10:30 p.m on Friday.

The Capital-Gazette reports that the accident happened Friday night. Maryland State Police said that the accident happened when two vehicles collided on a state road around 10:30 p.m. One flipped and landed in another roadway.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said the driver and passenger died. Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Brad Ferrier and the passenger as 60-year-old Linda Carter-Ferrier.

She was remembered by the advocacy group Recreation Deeds for Special Needs. The group said on Facebook that she was an advocate for adults and children with special needs.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

