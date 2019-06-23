202
Memorial proposed for fallen journalists year after shooting

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 5:34 pm 06/23/2019 05:34pm
An office building that housed the Capital Gazette newspaper's offices up until a 2018 shooting that left five employees dead is seen Monday, April 15, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. The Pulitzer Prize board awarded the Capital Gazette a special citation Monday for their response to the shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The publisher of a Maryland newspaper where a gunman killed five people last year is pushing for a national monument to fallen journalists.

Tribune Publishing Chairman David Dreier announced Sunday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce legislation this week to establish the “Fallen Journalists Memorial” in Washington, D.C.

Dreier says a new foundation has been created to oversee the design and construction of the memorial and the Annenberg Foundation and the Ferro Foundation have provided initial funding.

He said the foundation would honor journalists who “sacrificed their lives in the name of a free press.”

The announcement comes nearly one year after five people were killed when police say a man with a history of harassing people at the Capital Gazette opened fire in its Annapolis newsroom.

