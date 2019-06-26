202
It’s Induction Day for new Naval Academy midshipmen

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 8:22 pm 06/26/2019 08:22pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — It’s Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy for the incoming Class of 2023.

About 1,200 men and women are reporting early Thursday morning to the academy’s campus in Annapolis, Maryland.

They will receive uniforms, medical exams and haircuts. They’ll also be learning how to salute.

Students in their first year at the academy are known as plebes.

They take an oath of office at 6 p.m. After that, they will meet with their families for the last time until parents weekend, beginning Aug. 8.

They officially begin what’s known as Plebe Summer, when they will learn about the traditions of the Naval Service and the academy. They also will learn about basic military skills and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

