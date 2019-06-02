202
Anne Arundel Co. considers bullying policy after getting complaints

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 12:49 pm 06/02/2019 12:49pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county is considering new policies to combat workplace bullying because complaints have arisen in the office that handles support services such as fleet management.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tells The Capital Gazette that the policy would define what constitutes bullying.

Bullying accusations appeared in Pittman’s transition report, which said a committee received unsolicited comments from employees who believe the environment in the Office of Central Services is “punitive.”

Several employees who left described a “dictatorship often leaving employees in tears.”

Christine Romans heads Central Services. She says the complaints “represent a minority opinion” from a few employees who didn’t agree with management changes.

The Office of Central Services is made up of five divisions, including facilities maintenance, purchasing and fleet management.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News bullying Local News Maryland News
