4 rescued in Maryland by Coast Guard, firefighters

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 1:40 pm 06/16/2019 01:40pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Coast Guard and a Maryland fire department have rescued people from a vessel taking on water.

The Coast Guard issued a news release Saturday saying that the rescue by one of its crews and the Anne Arundel Fire Department happened late the previous evening.

Someone on the boat called for help on their cellphone in Herring Bay Friday night and two Coast Guard boats were dispatched from Annapolis.

Two people were taken aboard a Coast Guard boat and two others were taken aboard a fire department boat.

The rescuers helped dewater the civilian boat and bring it to a marina.

