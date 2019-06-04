202
4 Maryland medical board leaders resign amid scandal

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 8:02 am 06/07/2019 08:02am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Four top executives of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board have resigned amid the continuing investigation into board financial arrangements that led Baltimore’s previous mayor to resign.

The Baltimore Sun reports the resignations announced Thursday include chief administrative officer Jerry Wollman, chief compliance officer Christine Bachrach, chief performance improvement officer Keith Persinger and the system’s primary lawyer, Megan Arthur. The changes are effective June 21.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh was a former board member who left her mayoral post last month amid investigations into whether she sold self-published books to the system to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. Three other members resigned last month, including former board chairman Stephen Burch.

The Sun says the four workers this month weren’t immediately reached for comment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

