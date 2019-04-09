202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » US Naval Academy Chapel…

US Naval Academy Chapel Dome to be replaced entirely

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 7:37 am 04/09/2019 07:37am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The United States Naval Academy’s iconic chapel dome, whose patina has turned green with age, is set to be replaced with a shiny new version.

Naval Academy spokesman Lt. David McKinney tells The Capital that the copper dome was originally going to be repaired, but the severity of its deterioration has prompted officials to replace it entirely. It will take about 20 years for the dome to turn green again.

An $8.9 million repair project on the dome began in November. It’s unclear how much it will cost to replace it instead.

This marks the seventh refurbishment of the chapel, which will remain open for visitors, services, funerals and weddings. Officials say there is a backlog of about 108 academy maintenance projects, estimated to cost a total of $736 million.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
annapolis Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News naval academy us navy
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Easter is right around the corner. Is your menu set? Here are several recipes to make your holiday meal memorable, from citrus-pine nut broccoli slaw to brown sugar coconut meringue cake.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!