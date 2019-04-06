Anne Arundel officer called ‘heroic’ after pulling woman from burning van

A Maryland police officer is being hailed as a hero after he pulled a woman from a burning minivan right before it was fully engulfed in flames.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police officer is being hailed as a hero after he pulled a woman from a burning minivan right before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The Capital Gazette reports that the incident occurred last weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Glenn Whisman was working the midnight shift.

He was the first to the reach the scene. The woman drifted out of consciousness as the fire in the engine compartment spread.

Whisman fought back the flames with a small fire extinguisher and unbuckled her seatbelt. As he pulled her through a window, one of the tires exploded from the heat. Flames engulfed the vehicle right after he pulled her out.

County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said Whisman’s actions were “nothing short of heroic.”

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

