202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Naval Academy police chief…

Naval Academy police chief facing sexual harassment probe

By The Associated Press March 31, 2019 2:19 pm 03/31/2019 02:19pm
28 Shares

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The police chief at the U.S. Naval Academy is under investigation following a complaint about sexual harassment.

Navy officials issued a statement to news outlets Friday saying that Lance Royce, the police chief for Naval Support Activity Annapolis, is under investigation but remains on duty.

The statement said the Navy “takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously” but offers no details about the complaint. A call Sunday to Royce’s office was not immediately returned.

The primary mission for Royce’s office is providing security for the academy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
annapolis Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News lance royce Local News naval academy navy
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rescued chihuahuas to be put up for adoption in DC

A truck full of 35 chihuahuas arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. from a breeder’s home in Mississippi.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!