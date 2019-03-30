202
Man wanted in Anne Arundel Co. double slaying arrested in Mexico

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 5:40 pm 03/30/2019 05:40pm
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people shot in nearby Glen Burnie has been arrested in Mexico.

Anne Arundel County Police say 19-year-old Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez of Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood was arrested by Mexican police Wednesday in Nuevo Laredo near the U.S. border and turned over to U.S. Marshals for extradition.

News outlets report that the victims, 20-year-old Antwon Elijah Queen of Baltimore and 24-year-old Antwan Troy Briggs, were found fatally shot March 24 on Highland Drive in Glen Burnie.

Police believe the two men were targeted.

Hurtado-Velez’s wife, 18-year-old Cambrea May Lynn Sieck, 18, turned herself in Friday to police on charges of being an accessory after the fact.

