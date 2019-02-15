202
Police: Man charged with killing mother at their home

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 4:39 pm 02/15/2019 04:39pm
BROOKLYN, Md. (AP) — Police say a Maryland man has been charged with killing his mother at their home.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement Friday that a 25-year-old Brent Faulkner called 911 on Thursday and said that his mother had been killed and a suspect fled the home.

When officers arrived, police say Faulkner met them outside and his mother, 52-year-old Dona Faulkner, was found inside with apparent trauma. She was pronounced dead.

Through interviews and evidence, police say Brent Faulkner was identified as the suspect and charged with first- and second-degree murder. They say Dona Faulkner tried to defend herself during a struggle and detectives found fresh injuries on her son.

Faulkner’s being held without bond after a bail review Friday. Online court records do not list an attorney.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News crime Local News Maryland News murder
