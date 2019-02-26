202
Maryland bill named for teen who died after police struggle

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 5:59 am 02/26/2019 05:59am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure named for a black teenager who died after a struggle with police is getting a hearing.

The bill, named for Anton Black, is scheduled to have a hearing Tuesday in Annapolis.

The measure would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to share documentation relating to investigations and prior complaints lodged against officers involved in an investigation.

An autopsy report from the chief medical examiner’s office about the 19-year-old’s death says a struggle with police likely contributed to his death.

Black died Sept. 15 after an 11-minute struggle with three Greensboro police officers and a civilian outside his family’s home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Anne Arundel County, MD News anton black greensboro police Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
