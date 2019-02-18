202
Donor honors newspaper shooting victims with scholarship

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 9:04 am 02/18/2019 09:04am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An anonymous donor has given $5,000 for college scholarships from the Annapolis Police Department in honor of the five people killed at the Capital Gazette last year, allowing five students to receive $1,000 college scholarships.

The five were killed when a gunman burst into the newspaper offices in June.

Lt. Kevin Krause tells the Capital Gazette the donor has asked the recipients learn about the person their individual scholarship is dedicated to: 65-year-old Wendi Winters; 61-year-old Gerald Fischman; 59-year-old Rob Hiaasen; 56-year-old John McNamara; and 34-year-old Rebecca Smith.

The students may use the money to study any field they choose. Last year, the police department gave out two scholarships.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
annapolis police department Anne Arundel County, MD News Capital Gazette Education News Local News Maryland News newspaper
