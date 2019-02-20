Anne Arundel Co. firefighters play stork to deliver adopted baby

The adoption agency the Baltimore couple was using worked with Faherty’s fire department to make the arrival of the baby an unforgettable moment.

(BALTIMORE) — A baby boy was delivered to his adoptive parents in the most memorable way possible: with firetrucks, firefighters and the surprise of a lifetime.

Mike Faherty and his wife Karen Faherty had been in the process of adopting a baby for some time, Lieutenant Erik Kornmeyer of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Maryland told ABC News. Mike Faherty is a firefighter with the department.

A video, posted to Facebook by fellow firefighter Nick Dooley, has been viewed around a quarter-million times since Feb. 16. It shows a group of firefighters — and a fire truck — helping to deliver baby Michael Terrance Faherty III to his parents.

“Mike was always doing everything in his power to help anyone out, he was a great leader,” Dooley told “Good Morning America.” “Being able to give something back to him was an incredible experience.”

The adoption agency the Baltimore couple was using worked with Faherty’s fire department to make the arrival of the baby an unforgettable moment.

Firefighters John Long and Cole Eicholtz helped coordinate the baby’s big entrance. Long enlisted the use of the ambulance and the rescue squad from Ferndale and Baltimore City Fire Department Engine 42.

“The fire service is a brotherhood and doing things like this is just what we do for our brothers and sisters,” Eicholtz told “GMA.”

Mike Faherty told “GMA” that he and his wife were feeling “grateful” to his “brother and sister firefighters who came out to show their love and support, who pitched in to fill our refrigerator with food, and who showered little Michael with all the toys, clothes, and diapers he could possibly need.”

He added that baby Michael is doing great.

“We had dozens of visitors and the outpouring of love and support from not only members of our family but also people in our community has been incredible.”

