202.5
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Remains found in Anne…

Remains found in Anne Arundel Co. in October ID’d as missing Md. woman

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 9:51 am 01/15/2019 09:51am
Share

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Partial human remains found in Maryland have been identified as those of a woman who was reported missing 10 days prior.

News outlets report Anne Arundel police announced that the remains found Oct. 23 belonged to 45-year-old Melanie Faith Meleney. The remains were identified using DNA on Jan. 7.

Police spokesman Marc Limansky says there weren’t many suspicious factors initially, but Meleney’s family reported her missing a day after she was last seen. Her remains were found on a shoreline. Teams searching land and water have not uncovered more remains.

Limansky says the investigation is active and ongoing. Her death has been labeled suspicious, but police haven’t yet called it a homicide.

Investigators are still working to determine her cause of death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News Melanie Faith Meleney
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Supermoon lunar eclipse

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500