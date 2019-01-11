202.5
New commandant named at Naval Academy

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 5:30 pm 01/11/2019 05:30pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new commandant of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy has been selected.

The academy announced Friday that Capt. Thomas R. Buchanan will replace Capt. Robert Chadwick, who will leave the post this summer after a two-year tour.

The commandant, who is second in command at the academy under the superintendent, is similar to a dean of students at a civilian university. The commandant is responsible for the day-to-day conduct, military training and professional development of more than 4,400 midshipmen.

Buchanan is currently executive assistant to the director of the Joint Staff.

Buchanan has served in both attack and ballistic missile submarines. He is an alumnus of the academy’s class of 1992.

