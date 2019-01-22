202
Maryland House to livestream floor sessions in 2020

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 5:33 pm 01/22/2019 05:33pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates plans to begin livestreaming floor sessions next year.

House Speaker Michael Busch made the announcement Tuesday, with Del. David Moon and Del. Kathy Szeliga.

Moon, a Democrat, says he’s thrilled to see the state modernize for transparency in an era when it’s now “easier for voters to watch funny cat videos” than watch Maryland’s General Assembly in action online. Szeliga, a Republican, says Maryland has had the “notorious distinction” of being one of only seven states barring video from either chamber for too long.

People can now listen to live floor sessions in the House and Senate on the General Assembly’s website, but there isn’t video.

The legislature livestreams video of committee hearings, so people can watch them online, and those recordings are archived.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News maryland general assembly Maryland News
