US Naval Academy chapel dome renovations set to start

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 11:26 am 12/10/2018 11:26am
FILE - This May 10, 2007 file photo shows the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Kathleen Lange, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Renovations of the United States Naval Academy’s iconic chapel dome will begin this winter.

The Capital reports that the chapel will remain operational for services, funerals and weddings during the $8.9 million project.

Academy Chief of Staff Capt. George Lang wrote in a memo to faculty and staff that new skylights will be installed on the dome, but it will retain its green patina and the same “iconic view that you see today.”

The project will also restore parts of the masonry wall.

Parts of the chapel will feature scaffolding through at least fall 2019. Lang says the project “is a vital part of the maintenance of the National Historic Landmark buildings” at the academy.

G-W Management Services LLC won the contract in late September.

