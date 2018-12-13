New York man charged with transporting contraband cigarettes

202.5
By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 6:37 pm 12/13/2018 06:37pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say a man has been found with nearly 5,000 packs of illegally transported cigarettes in Maryland.

The state Comptroller’s Office wrote in a statement that 25-year-old Ali Nasser Mohsen Ashubi of Mount Vernon, New York was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Citing the office, the Capital Gazette reports that Anne Arundel County police pulled over Ashubi in a rented 2019 Dodge Durango with North Carolina license plates for a traffic violation. The office says officers would find 4,900 packs of contraband cigarettes, valued at more than $30,000 and representing a tax loss to the state of $9,800.

Ashubi was arrested and charged with offenses, including a felony count of transporting contraband cigarettes. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

