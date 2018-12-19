202.5
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland county ends ICE…

Maryland county ends ICE agreement after executive’s speech

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 5:50 pm 12/19/2018 05:50pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county has ended its participation in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program, but the exact circumstances of its termination are muddled.

The Capital reports that Anne Arundel County Detention Facilities Superintendent Terry Kokolis ended the county’s participation in the federal 287(g) program Dec. 4, less than 24 hours after County Executive Steuart Pittman pledged to “kiss” 287(g) “goodbye.”

The county began processing inmates under the program in which local law enforcement agencies check the immigration status of people they’ve arrested in December 2017.

Capt. Keith Quaine says Kokolis ended the program at Pittman’s “direction,” but Pittman’s office says Kokolis “took the initiative” after hearing the speech.

Pittman had pledged to review the program before ending it, and plans to meet with Kokolis this week.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
287(g) Anne Arundel County, MD News ice immigration and customs enforcement Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500