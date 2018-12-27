202.5
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland county ending jail…

Maryland county ending jail immigration screening contract

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 11:03 am 12/27/2018 11:03am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county is ending its contract with federal officials to screen detainees in county jails for immigration status.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman made the announcement about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement program Thursday. He was joined by county Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Terry Kokolis, the superintendent of the county’s detention facilities.

After a review of statistics on the program that went into effect in the county last December, Pittman says it doesn’t make the county safer.

Under the program, detention staff screen people taken into custody for allegedly committing crimes to determine their immigration status. Pittman says staffers should focus on local law enforcement responsibilities, instead of “furthering controversial immigration policy.”

Only two other Maryland counties, Frederick and Harford, have similar contracts with ICE.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News county jail immigration status Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500