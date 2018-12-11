202.5
Ex-Obama aide to give legislature anti-harassment training

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 9:09 am 12/11/2018 09:09am
FILE - In this June 23, 2014, file photo, Tina Tchen, chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama, speaks at The White House Summit on Working Families at a hotel in Washington. Tchen will head The Recording Academy’s new task force focused on inclusion and diversity, the academy announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Following a report detailing sexual harassment in Maryland’s capital, the General Assembly will bring Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff to conduct sexual harassment prevention training.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the training with Buckley Sandler LLP partner Tina Tchen will cost $45,000, and be held during the first full week of the 2019 legislative session. The training sessions for the 188 lawmakers and their staffs will last three hours and be conducted in small groups.

Maryland Department of Legislative Services Director Victoria Gruber says Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch asked her to arrange for a more intensive training session, to do more than just meet the legal requirements.

Gruber identified “a general consensus about the need to change the culture” in Annapolis.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

