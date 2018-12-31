202.5
Ex-mayoral candidate charged with punching woman in Md.

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 9:40 am 12/31/2018 09:40am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former mayoral candidate is accused of punching a woman repeatedly in the face on Christmas Eve, after a night of drinking.

The Capital reports the Baltimore woman filed an application for charges against Nevin Young, and a judge issued criminal summons Thursday. Young is charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

According to a police report, Young joined two women for drinks at restaurant Harry Browne’s. Police wrote that Young got into a disagreement with one of the women as they were leaving and struck her.

Young declined to comment to the newspaper.

The Annapolis attorney unsuccessfully challenged then-incumbent Mike Pantelides in the 2017 Republican primary for mayor. He received 150 of more than 1,200 votes. He also unsuccessfully sought a judicial appointment to the Circuit Court earlier this year.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

