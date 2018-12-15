202.5
Anne Arundel Co. libraries forgive recent fines after cyberattack

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 12:28 pm 12/15/2018 12:28pm
Close up of books on desk in library.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Customers of public libraries in one Maryland county won’t have to pay fines for overdue books dating back to September because of a cyberattack.

The Capital Gazette reports officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library said all overdue fines levied from Sept. 14 through Friday for about 45,000 customers will be waived. The total amount of the fines has not yet been determined.

Library spokeswoman Christine Feldmann says many customers didn’t get notices reminding them that their books were overdue.

In addition, about $20,000 in fines already paid will be forgiven. Those customers can get a credit to their account.

The library fell victim to the Emotet virus and was forced to shut down public computers on Oct. 4.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

