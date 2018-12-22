202.5
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 42 firefighters respond to…

42 firefighters respond to Maryland house fire; no injuries

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 12:38 pm 12/22/2018 12:38pm
Share

MARYLAND CITY, Md. (AP) — Forty-two firefighters from various Maryland counties responded to a house fire in Anne Arundel.

The firefighters were able to bring the early morning blaze at a Maryland City ranch house under control in about 35 minutes. Four adults and four children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.

In a Saturday statement, Anne Arundel County investigators say they are trying to determine the cause of the blaze with damages estimated at $115,000.

Firefighters from Fort Meade and Prince George’s and Howard Counties assisted Anne Arundel counterparts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News firefighters house fire Local News maryland city Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Local stories to follow in 2019

High-profile court proceedings, statewide elections in Virginia that could cement Democrats’ power in the commonwealth and a major Metro construction project that could snarl your commute. They’re just some of the biggest stories WTOP is tracking heading into 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500