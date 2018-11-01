Sex abuse charges dropped against accused Anne Arundel school worker

The charges were dropped last week against 38-year-old Mark Thoms due to lack of evidence.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sexual abuse charges have been dropped against a Maryland school worker accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student who lived with him.

The Capital reported Wednesday that the charges were dropped last week against 38-year-old Mark Thoms due to lack of evidence. Thoms still is charged with second-degree assault.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier says Thoms will move Thursday to a position that won’t have student contact. Charging documents say Thoms offered to let a troubled student live with him and the boy told his father months later that Thoms was abusing him.

Thoms worked as a behavioral assistant at Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy until officials learned of the allegations in April. The newspaper says Thoms’ attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.

