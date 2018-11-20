202.5
Maryland principal charged with stealing from dead delegate

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 6:27 pm 11/20/2018 06:27pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors say a school principal stole around $13,000 in campaign funds from a Baltimore County delegate who died in 2015.

Citing a Tuesday release, the Capital Gazette reports that 59-year-old Ronald Chesek was charged with stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the campaign of former Del. Joseph J. Minnick.

Prosecutors say the Marley Glen Special School principal had been Minnick’s treasurer since 1993. They say he “used campaign funds for his own personal use and benefit” between July 9, 2013, and Sept. 17, 2017. Minnick died from a blood disease in 2015.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier says Chesek will be reassigned to another position within the school system where he’ll have no access to children or public funds. It’s unclear if Chesek has a lawyer who could comment.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Del. Joseph J. Minnick Local News Maryland News Ronald Chesek
