202.5
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland officials aim to…

Maryland officials aim to help traumatized students

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 5:45 pm 11/24/2018 05:45pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement and school officials in Maryland are starting a program aimed at helping students linked to traumatic incidents.

The Capital reports that Anne Arundel County is one of a handful of counties where law enforcement officers are now notifying school principals after a child is either a victim or a witness of a traumatic event. The aim is help school administrators provide special care to students as needed.

County police say they’ve already made about 100 referrals to schools since the program, called “Handle With Care,” was fully implemented this month.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced this summer the program was expanding to several counties after a pilot run in Washington County last year.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News traumatic event
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The crowds braved the cold in New York City to take in the sights at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500