Man accused in newspaper shootings to face trial next June

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 7:11 pm 11/15/2018 07:11pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has set a June 2019 trial date for a man accused of fatally shooting five staff members of the Maryland newspaper Capital Gazette earlier this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura Ripken moved the trial to next June 3 during a hearing Thursday in Annapolis. The trial was originally scheduled to begin in mid-January.

Jarrod Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Police say Ramos killed the five newspaper employees on June 28 after shooting through the glass newsroom entrance. Ramos was in the courtroom Thursday, but didn’t address the judge.

Ripken cited outstanding motions, preparation for trial and a change of the prosecution team for the new date. State prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on the postponement.

