Hung jury leads to mistrial in Maryland fatal shooting case

A mistrial was declared Monday in the case of 24-year-old Brian Deonte Brunson, who's charged with murder in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Tylique Proctor.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge presiding over a fatal shooting trial in Maryland has declared a hung jury following three days of unsuccessful deliberation.

The Capital reports the mistrial was declared Monday in the case of 24-year-old Brian Deonte Brunson, who’s charged with murder in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Tylique Proctor. A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Emily Morse, says another trial will be scheduled.

It’s unclear why the jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict. Police say Proctor was shot during a weapon deal gone wrong. Another man in the case, 24-year-old Gibran Dominique Anderson, was convicted in August of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The newspaper says Brunson’s attorney, Kenneth Ravenell, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

