8 evaluated at Naval Academy after chemical odor reported

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A reported chemical odor emitting from a classroom led to the medical evaluation of eight midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies tells The Capital that his department was called to assist with “patients with respiratory distress” Thursday morning. An academy spokeswoman says the odor has been attributed to a previous day’s chemical experiment.

The classroom was located in Michaelson Hall, which was evacuated along with an adjacent building.

Davies says the fire department’s medical ambulance bus was on scene four around 40 minutes. It’s unclear whether any of the students needed further medical attention.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

