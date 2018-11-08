Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 8 evaluated at Naval…

8 evaluated at Naval Academy after chemical odor reported

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 9:10 am 11/16/2018 09:10am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A reported chemical odor emitting from a classroom led to the medical evaluation of eight midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies tells The Capital that his department was called to assist with “patients with respiratory distress” Thursday morning. An academy spokeswoman says the odor has been attributed to a previous day’s chemical experiment.

The classroom was located in Michaelson Hall, which was evacuated along with an adjacent building.

Davies says the fire department’s medical ambulance bus was on scene four around 40 minutes. It’s unclear whether any of the students needed further medical attention.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500