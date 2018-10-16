202
Woman pleads guilty to sharing info with probe target

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 5:31 pm 10/16/2018 05:31pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former worker at a Maryland sheriff’s department has pleaded guilty to obstruction after prosecutors say she shared information with the target of a drug trafficking investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that 36-year-old Chanel Holland of Glen Burnie, who was the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Department’s human resource administrator, entered the plea Tuesday. She faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on March 26.

According to the plea agreement, members of an organization linked to several murders discussed a still-sealed indictment in wiretapped conversations in June. The man believed to be the group’s leader revealed that a woman named “Chanel” gave him information.

Holland told investigators that she alerted them because she didn’t want them to face additional charges.

