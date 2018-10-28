Review of Maryland county’s social services manager complete

202
By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 3:01 pm 10/28/2018 03:01pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal review of a Maryland county’s office managing youth and family services says the office could do a better job serving those who don’t speak English well.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services completed this month its investigation of the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. The Capital Gazette reported the HHS civil rights office launched its review after a March 2017 complaint alleging the partnership discriminated against people with limited English proficiency.

The review found the partnership lacked a formal plan outlining how to serve non-English speakers, although it adopted one in September. The partnership doesn’t have a staff translator, using public school bilingual services when needed.

Partnership leader Pamela Brown says it works hard to serve residents, including those with limited English.

Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News u.s. department of health and human services
