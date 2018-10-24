202
Newspaper shooting case lawyer may step aside due to health

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 3:44 pm 10/24/2018 03:44pm
A makeshift memorial is seen at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Sunday, July 1, 2018. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom killing five journalist. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A public defender representing the man accused of killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland may step aside due to health concerns.

The director of victim services for the state’s attorney’s office told relatives of the five victims in an email Tuesday that recent delays in the case were due to health issues affecting the attorney. Bill Davis is representing Jarrod Ramos, who’s been charged with murder.

Heather Amador wrote future scheduling will be discussed in coming weeks, once the attorney knows his long-term prognosis. The Capital first reported on the email.

On Tuesday, the judge extended a deadline for a possible plea of not guilty by reason of insanity for 60 days. Ramos pleaded not guilty in July.

A hearing scheduled for Monday also was postponed.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Capital Gazette capital gazette shooter capital gazette shooter trial jarrod ramos Local News Maryland News National News public defender
