Maryland studying feasibility of widening 2 roadways

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 3:46 pm 10/21/2018 03:46pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s transportation agency is studying the feasibility and cost of widening two routinely congested roadways.

The Capital Gazette reports that state Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn has written Anne Arundel’s county executive saying a study has begun focusing on Ritchie Highway and Route 3.

The examination will review the potential for widening Ritchie Highway in both directions from the Baltimore City line to Arnold and widening Route 3 from Millersville to the Prince George’s County line.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh tells the newspaper that the county is committed to working with Rahn to ease “traffic choke points.” County officials have been speaking to state counterparts about the issue over the last year.

The feasibility study is expected to be finished in August.

