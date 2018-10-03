202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland councilman gets backlash…

Maryland councilman gets backlash over posts about Muslims

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 5:05 pm 10/03/2018 05:05pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland councilman has shared a series of posts that have been perceived by some as being Islamophobic and xenophobic.

News outlets report Anne Arundel County Councilman John Grasso started sharing the series of Facebook posts in September, including one that stated: “One nation under God, Not Allah.” Grasso also posted an article that encouraged people to “share” if they thought President Donald Trump “should ban Islam in American schools.”

Grasso is running for state Senate. The Republican from Glen Burnie says he was just sharing the content someone else posted and refused to disavow or remove the posts.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on Grasso to resign.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Government News john grasso Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Meet the 2018 Washington Capitals

As the Washington Capitals raise their championship banner and get their rings, meet the 2018-19 squad ready to defend their title.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500