202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Candidate won't be on…

Candidate won’t be on Senate ballot in Maryland in new party

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 6:06 pm 10/12/2018 06:06pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court is rejecting a Maryland candidate’s attempt to get on the ballot for U.S. senator as a third-party candidate after he lost the Democratic primary.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Jerome Segal’s appeal to get on the ballot as the candidate for his socialist Bread and Roses party. A federal judge in Maryland had ruled Segal could not run after losing the Democratic primary, because it would violate the state’s “sore loser” law.

The Maryland State Board of Elections found last month that the party was short of the 10,000 signatures required to have ballot access in 2020. Segal filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s requirements and to have his name put on the ballot.

Segal plans to submit more signatures after Election Day.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News bread and roses jerome segal Local News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500